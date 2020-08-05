Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lanxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lanxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $51.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. Lanxess has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

