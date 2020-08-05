ValuEngine Downgrades Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) to Sell

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Shares of KKPNF stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.