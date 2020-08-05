L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $68.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.54.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

