Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LGDDF. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lagardere SCA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised Lagardere SCA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of LGDDF opened at $15.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. Lagardere SCA has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution business worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

