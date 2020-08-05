JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get LEGRAND S A/ADR alerts:

LEGRAND S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $16.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for LEGRAND S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEGRAND S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.