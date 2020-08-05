Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

