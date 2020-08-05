Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.
