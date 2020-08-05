MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $37.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.25.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

