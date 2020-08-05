Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MRPRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

MRPRF opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is one of the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of approximately 6,200 million euros, specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, and MSCI Small Caps indices.

