Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Analyst Recommendations for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

