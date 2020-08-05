Societe Generale Upgrades Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) to “Buy”

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NRDXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordex in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Nordex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NRDXF stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

