Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Nordex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Nordex has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.