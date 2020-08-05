NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTE OYJ/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

