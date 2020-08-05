NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTE OYJ/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

NESTE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

