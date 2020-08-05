NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.54 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

NTDOY opened at $57.05 on Monday. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after buying an additional 65,348 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

