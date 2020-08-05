ValuEngine Downgrades PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to Strong Sell

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.76.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

