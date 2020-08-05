ValuEngine Upgrades Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) to “Sell”

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

