Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)

Aug 5th, 2020

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Pets at Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PAHGF opened at $3.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

