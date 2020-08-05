Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PUBGY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

PUBGY opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.