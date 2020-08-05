ValuEngine Downgrades Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) to Sell

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PVBK opened at $6.30 on Monday. Pacific Valley Bank has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks.

