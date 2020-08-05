Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PBSV opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.29. Pharma Bio Serv has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. Pharma Bio Serv had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pharma Bio Serv will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

