Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PEYE opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Precision Optics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.95%.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

