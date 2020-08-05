Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QTRHF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:QTRHF opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $170.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

