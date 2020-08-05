Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PHGUF has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHGUF opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $738.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.03. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.52 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 39.43% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.