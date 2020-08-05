ValuEngine Upgrades Pax Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) to Sell

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pax Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Pax Global Technology stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. Pax Global Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

About Pax Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. It offers Smart POS, ECR, countertop, wireless, mobile, pin pad, and multilane E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories to process a range of electronic payment types, including signature and PIN-based debit cards, credit cards, contactless/radio frequency identification cards, RF-enabled mobile phones, QR code, IC cards, and pre-paid gift and other stored-value cards.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pax Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pax Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mitie Group Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group
Mitie Group Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group
MONDI PLC/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
MONDI PLC/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI
Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Societe Generale Upgrades Nordex to “Buy”
Societe Generale Upgrades Nordex to “Buy”
Nordex Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group
Nordex Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report