PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PERSIMMON/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get PERSIMMON/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $63.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. PERSIMMON/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.