Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

PRPPF stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. Purplebricks Group has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

