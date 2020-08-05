PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $2.66 on Monday. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mitie Group Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group
Mitie Group Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group
MONDI PLC/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
MONDI PLC/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI
Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Societe Generale Upgrades Nordex to “Buy”
Societe Generale Upgrades Nordex to “Buy”
Nordex Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group
Nordex Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report