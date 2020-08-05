PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $2.66 on Monday. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

