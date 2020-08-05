PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR alerts:

PBSFY stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.