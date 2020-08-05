Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RHHBY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $43.83 on Monday. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $302.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter worth $3,988,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 6.8% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 852,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the first quarter valued at $2,012,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 32.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

