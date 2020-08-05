$19.10 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to announce sales of $19.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.20 million. Pacific City Financial reported sales of $20.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full-year sales of $76.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $76.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $78.50 million, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $79.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PCB opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Pacific City Financial has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

In other Pacific City Financial news, Director Daniel Cho acquired 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $53,594.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pacific City Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pacific City Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific City Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pacific City Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pacific City Financial by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

