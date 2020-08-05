ValuEngine Upgrades Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) to “Sell”

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ROSYY stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rostelecom OJSC has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Rostelecom OJSC had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

