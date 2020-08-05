Analysts Expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce sales of $24.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.38 million. AXT reported sales of $19.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $92.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.30 million to $93.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $107.48 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $109.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,056 shares in the company, valued at $709,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AXT by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AXT by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

