AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.61 Million

Brokerages predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post sales of $80.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $86.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $403.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.30 million to $410.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $461.43 million, with estimates ranging from $435.70 million to $493.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.70. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 50.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AeroVironment by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in AeroVironment by 7.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

