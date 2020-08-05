Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Million

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce sales of $1.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790,000.00 and the highest is $2.16 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 million to $14.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.97 million, with estimates ranging from $3.47 million to $40.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

AVEO opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 1,428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $7,499,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

