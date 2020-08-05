Analysts Anticipate American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.40 Million

Brokerages expect that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will post sales of $116.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.60 million and the lowest is $115.20 million. American Vanguard reported sales of $113.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $485.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $487.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $507.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar acquired 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $40,967.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,818.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,241,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 449,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 43.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 113,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 42,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 15.4% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $414.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

