Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post $2.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.70 million and the lowest is $2.25 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $14.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.18 million to $15.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.97 million, with estimates ranging from $30.40 million to $56.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%.

AXDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 514,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,628. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.8% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 395,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $837.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.84.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

