Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will post sales of $9.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.94 billion and the lowest is $8.69 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $9.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $43.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.29 billion to $44.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.14 billion to $46.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,517 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 82,523 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 206,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Best Buy by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,979 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Best Buy by 58.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 114.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

