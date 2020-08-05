$17.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce sales of $17.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.88 million to $17.64 million. Alphatec posted sales of $27.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $98.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.91 million to $107.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $140.49 million, with estimates ranging from $130.85 million to $150.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.42% and a negative return on equity of 167.29%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million.

Several analysts have commented on ATEC shares. ValuEngine raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of ATEC opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $324.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $195,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 88,697 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 104.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphatec by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 87,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $32,000. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

