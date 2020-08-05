$112.82 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce $112.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.28 million. ATN International reported sales of $115.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $455.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.09 million to $463.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $497.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.94 million.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Securities lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,713,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $31,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $296,321. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 14.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 82.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ATNI stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $893.44 million, a PE ratio of -203.17 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -618.18%.

ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

