$9.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will announce sales of $9.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.51 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $34.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.17 billion to $36.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.34 billion to $36.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Bank of America cut their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.28 and its 200 day moving average is $128.71. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

