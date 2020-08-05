Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report $2.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.95 billion. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $11.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

