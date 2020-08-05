Analysts Anticipate AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report sales of $49.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.80 million to $53.32 million. AtriCure reported sales of $56.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $207.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.40 million to $213.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $275.17 million, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $288.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

AtriCure stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,800,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,453,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 35.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,875,000 after acquiring an additional 443,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 348.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,689 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth approximately $42,438,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 450.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 928,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 759,568 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 748,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 66,298 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.