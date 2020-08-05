Zacks: Analysts Expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.32 Million

Analysts expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to announce sales of $94.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.99 million to $95.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $393.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $405.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $513.69 million, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $546.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. William Blair started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

NET stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.76.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $298,023.88. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $263,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,913,658 shares of company stock valued at $379,929,442 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

