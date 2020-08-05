American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about American International Group (NYSE:AIG) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American International Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted American International Group’s analysis:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. American International Group has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

