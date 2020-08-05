Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.50

News coverage about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Uber Technologies’ ranking:

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,163,220. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

