General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.20

Media coverage about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a news impact score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected General Motors’ analysis:

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

NYSE:GM opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.