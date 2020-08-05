Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.80

News stories about Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marathon Petroleum earned a daily sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.06. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.79.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

