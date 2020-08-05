Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $1.81. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 2,418,151 shares changing hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANH. ValuEngine upgraded Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $34,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,582,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,926 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 194,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 166,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 65.24, a current ratio of 65.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

