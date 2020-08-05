Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.01, but opened at $69.72. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $66.68, with a volume of 4,422,950 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.35). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 49.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 821.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

