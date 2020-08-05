Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.69. Ford Motor shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 69,215,899 shares changing hands.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

