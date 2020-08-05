Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $28.08, but opened at $28.71. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 3,249,139 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

RDS.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

